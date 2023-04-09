| Telangana Eight Assembly Segments To Get Drinking Water From Mallanna Sagar Trial Run On Monday

Telangana: Eight Assembly segments to get drinking water from Mallanna Sagar; trial run on Monday

Rural Water and Sanitation Department will conduct a trial run of raw water pumping from Mallanna Sagar canal at Thipparam village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Thipparam Pump house of Kukunurupally Mandal in Siddipet district.

Siddipet: The Rural Water and Sanitation Department will conduct a trial run of raw water pumping from Mallanna Sagar canal at Thipparam village in Kukunurupally Mandal to supply drinking water to eight Assembly segments from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The entire work was taken up under Mission Bhagiratha with an outlay of Rs.1,200 crore. The same water will be filtered in a 540 MLD treatment plant at Mangole village located 5.5 km away from Thipparam. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao will inaugurate the trial run at Thipparam pump house on Monday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Superintending Engineering (RWS Siddipet) Srinivas Chary said there were six 1.6 MW capacity pumps at Thipparam pump house.

While two of them would be on standby, four would be operated on a regular basis. Similarly, the pump house at the treatment plant at Mangole had six 1.2 MW pumps of which two would be on standby.

The RWS department hitherto used to supply drinking water to Aleru, Bhongir, Gajwel and Jangaon Constituencies by drawing water from the Yellampally reservoir. The link will be detached now. O

nce the Thipparam and Mangole pump work successfully, eight Assembly segments – Siddipet, Dubbaka, Gajwel, Aleru, Bhongir, Jangaon, Station Ghanpur and Palakurthy – will get drinking water through the Thipparam pump house. The Rs.1,200 crore project will cater to the drinking water needs of 6.57 lakh households spread over 61 mandals.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the people of Telangana were tasting the benefits of the KLIS one by one.

Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as a modern day Bhagiratha, Rao said the State government could complete KLIS in a record time and put an end to drinking and irrigation water shortage in the State.