Telangana Elections 2023: After 2018 misfire, CVoter poll survey again tries to project Congress

Opinion poll survey by ABP - CVoter claimed that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would secure 43 to 55 seats and that the Congress would bag 48 to 60 seats

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: As the Election Commission announced the election schedule on Monday, a few opinion poll surveys were circulated widely on different social media to influence the voters. But the fact remains that most of these surveys were found wrong in the last elections. Yet, brazen attempts are being made again to manipulate voters.

One such opinion poll survey by ABP – CVoter claimed that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would secure 43 to 55 seats and that the Congress would bag 48 to 60 seats. The genuineness of the survey came under scanner as the same agency, CVoter, had miserably failed in its predictions in 2018 as well, when it had predicted that BRS (then TRS) would secure 42 seats, Congress would bag 64 seats and BJP would get four seats.

Instead, the TRS won 88 seats, while the Congress won just 19 and BJP got only one seat.

Slamming the survey, BRS leaders said these were conspiracies hatched in mediocre thought policing and manipulation of voters. BRS Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan said CVoter Survey proved itself once again as ‘Cheating Voter Survey’. It was ridiculous to conclude that Congress would win 62 seats, whereas they were not even able to find competent candidates to contest in almost 50 plus seats. Congress was still stuck with lot of contradictions, conflicts and confusions and unable to declare seats, he said.

“It is a perennial conspiracy of the CVoter Opinion Poll Survey to indulge in mediocre thought policing and manipulation of voters by promoting dubious surveys. They did it in 2018 and once again are making a brazen effort in 2023 . They and their fake surveys will get exposed on 03-12-2023,” Sravan said.

With the blessings of people of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would continue to win third time to stabilise the seeds of the development sown by him and strengthen Telangana further, he added.

“No leader in Telangana is on par with the Chief Minister. No party is closer to BRS. Fake surveys and false narratives will not deter the Chief Minister in his quest to retain the power in Telangana” Sravan tweeted.

