Rahul Gandhi makes false claims about social security measures

Telangana government is providing Rs 3,016 per month to old and infirm, people with HIV-AIDS, widows, incapacitated weavers and toddy tappers, who have lost their means of livelihood with growing age

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday made an attempt to project the social security measures initiated by Congress-ruled States as the best in the country, while ignoring that Telangana had been implementing the best social security initiatives that were being hailed across the country as a role model for other States.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the social security structure set up by the Congress government in Karnataka was unparalleled. However, he did not mention that Telangana was providing a social security model which covers every section of the society, unlike other States where only a few categories are included in the schemes.

The Telangana government is providing Rs 3,016 per month to old and infirm, people with HIV-AIDS, widows, incapacitated weavers and toddy tappers, who have lost their means of livelihood with growing age. Infact, differently abled persons are being provided a monthly pension of Rs 4,016 per month, which is the highest in the country. None of the Congress ruled States is providing a monthly pension half of what Telangana is providing. Chhattisgarh is providing Rs. 350 monthly pension to senior citizens, widows and differently abled persons. Himachal Pradesh is providing a monthly pension of Rs. 1,150 per month to women, while Rajasthan is giving a monthly pension of Rs. 1,000 per month to senior citizens, disabled and single women.

The Karnataka government has launched the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme which provides Rs 2,000 to women recently. .

In Telangana, the government has spent about Rs 2,626.04 crore for the upliftment of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections financially under the Economic Support Schemes (ESS) from 2014-15 to 2022-23 (till January 2023). The State government has allocated Rs 100 crore under ESS for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Similarly, under BC Corporation, Most Backward Classes and 11 BC Federations, including Free Electricity of Washermen & Nayee Brahmin, a total of 1,75,647 beneficiaries were provided with a subsidy of Rs 460.39 crore from 2014-15 to January 2023.

