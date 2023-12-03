| Telangana Elections Jana Sena Candidates Lose Deposits In All 8 Constituencies

Jana Sena contested in Khammam, Kothgudem, Wyra, Aswaraopeta, Kukatpally, Tandur, Kodad, and Nagrkurnool constituencies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:03 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: Jana Sena party, led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, lost deposits in all 8 constituencies it contested in Telangana.

As part of an alliance with BJP, Jana Sena was allotted 8 seats in Telangana.

Despite Pawan Kalyan himself campaigning in 3 three constituency – Kukatpally, Tandur, and Kothgudem, Jana Sena lost deposits in these constituencies.