Telangana elections: Jana Sena candidates lose deposits in all 8 constituencies

Hyderabad: Jana Sena party, led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, lost deposits in all 8 constituencies it contested in Telangana.
As part of an alliance with BJP, Jana Sena was allotted 8 seats in Telangana.
Jana Sena contested in Khammam, Kothgudem, Wyra, Aswaraopeta, Kukatpally, Tandur, Kodad, and Nagrkurnool constituencies.
Despite Pawan Kalyan himself campaigning in 3 three constituency – Kukatpally, Tandur, and Kothgudem, Jana Sena lost deposits in these constituencies.