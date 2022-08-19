Telangana ensures continuous power supply amidst restrictions from Centre

Hyderabad: A day after the Centre barred Telangana and 12 other States from carrying out buying or selling power ostensibly till dues to power plants were cleared, the Telangana energy department ensured continuous supply of power to all categories of consumers including agriculture and industrial sectors.

As restrictions imposed by the Central government on 13 States came into effect from Friday, officials of Telangana energy department took necessary steps to supply power continuously without any problem.

Under the supervision of TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, the officials are constantly monitoring the power demand and supply situation. Officials already conducted meetings to chalk out an action plan for the next few days.

The department also met the demand of 12,119 MW recorded at 12.15 pm on Friday, officials said. They, however, said if the demand increases further there will be some hiccups and the department might take some suitable decisions.

After the Centre’s decision, the department started pooling in all resources to meet the power supply demand. Of the overall power demand of 11,609 MW in the State, officials managed to supply power from hydel, thermal, solar, wind and from the Central government power stations.

They said the major irrigation projects on Krishna River came to the rescue of the department since hydroelectric power generation was started in them. The power generation at Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) on Krishna River helped the department to a large extent in meeting the demand, officials said.

As Srisailam and NSP were getting inflows of 3.18 lakh and 2.11 lakh cusecs of water from the upstream and catchment areas, officials said there might not be any problem with respect to hydroelectric power generation in the State.

A few more irrigation projects on Godavari basin were also generating hydroelectric power. One major advantage for the officials was that there was no major demand from domestic consumers since the onset of monsoon.