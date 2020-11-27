Telangana ensuring quality power supply round-the-clock

Telangana, which was once power deficit, is now power surplus, thanks to infra development works by TRS govt at a cost of Rs 2414 crore

Hyderabad: There was a time when inverters and generators were almost mandatory in every households and commercial outlets in Hyderabad. The demand was such that companies came up with different models to suit the requirements of domestic and commercial customers. The crisis often saw industry managements staging protests at Indira Park demanding quality and uninterrupted power supply. Unable to ensure quality power supply, power holidays were declared twice in a week.

All that is history now. Inverters and generators are gathering dust at most places and have nearly become obsolete in Hyderabad ever since the TRS government came to power and overhauled the entire power supply system. In the GHMC limits, there are 51,49,699 consumers i.e. 53 per cent of total consumer base in TSSPDCL. For operational convenience, GHMC is monitored by TSSPDCL through nine circles, 26 divisions, 65 sub-divisions and 189 operational sections.

Power supply to the entire GHMC is fed from 465 33/11KV substations, of which 132 were installed after the formation of Telangana. To maintain uninterrupted and reliable supply, several infrastructure works have been taken up besides focusing on future growth, with an expenditure of Rs 2414.93 crore. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had repeatedly said at many events that Telangana has come a long way in the power sector. The State, which was once power deficit, is now power surplus. In the past, quality power supply made news but these days power cuts make news, he points out.

Recent rainfall

During the heavy rainfall in October, the power supply infrastructure in GHMC area was severely affected. The electrical infrastructure damages included 1,299 electric poles (including LT and HT) and 1216 distribution transformers being affected. TSSPDCL has completed the thorough repair work on a war footing across the GHMC area within a week. These works were executed with a total expenditure of Rs 3.4 crore.

Apart from ensuring quality power supply, the State government offered many benefits, especially waiver of surcharges in GHMC area. The waiver of CC Charges and Surcharges in GHMC area in March 2016 is one such initiative. The benefit is extended to consumers of GHMC at an amount of Rs 5,365.65 lakh towards waiver of 100 per cent CC Charges arrears of below 100 units consumers and an amount of Rs 566.48 lakh towards surcharge of consumers whose consumption is above 100 units taking total amount of benefit extended to Rs 5932.13 lakh.

Meanwhile, small scale enterprises welcomed the Chief Minister’s move to waive the minimum demand charges. “We thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his gesture and waiving the minimum demand charges for HT, LT industry, businesses for the pandemic period,” K Koteswara Rao, Convenor, Forum for MSME said.

“This has been our demand to bail out the commercial sector. It is indeed laudable to give free power supply to partisan entrepreneurs like barbers and dhobhis. It will go a long way in bettering their living conditions,” he added.

