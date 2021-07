By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Institution of Lokayukta of Telangana on Tuesday said the examination for the post of assistants will be conducted on July 25 at 11 am at AV College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Domalguda, Hyderabad.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 25, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The general knowledge relating to Telangana will be syllabus for the examination, it said.

For more details, visit the website http://lokayukta.telangana.gov.in/index.jsp.