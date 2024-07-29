Telangana: Experts demand Rs.500 crore for handlooms sector in budget

Public Policy Expert D Narasimha Reddy demanded the govt allocate Rs.500 crore for the welfare and development of weavers in the State.

Published Date - 29 July 2024

Hyderabad: Stating that there were no allocations for welfare and development of weavers, Public Policy Expert D Narasimha Reddy demanded that the State Government allocate Rs.500 crore for handlooms sector in the budget.

There were many expectations that the State government would bail out the weavers from the crisis but there were allocations in the budget. It was disappointing, he said in a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday.

There were no schemes that aid in direct financial assistance to the weavers. The role played by many women in handlooms production was not being recognized. If identity cards were issued and women cooperative societies were encouraged, government policies can be implemented effectively, he suggested.

The government should conduct programmes for skill development of weaver, besides extending subsidy on yarn. Assistance should be extended for weavers’ health, education of their children and welfare of aged weavers, he stressed.