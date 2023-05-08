TSBIE announces 5 member committee to scrutinize advertisements of junior colleges

TSBIE has made it mandatory for private junior colleges to take approvals from a committee of five senior BIE officials before the publication of ads

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday has made it mandatory for private junior colleges, who are seeking to advertise achievements of their students, to take approvals from a committee of five senior BIE officials before the publication of such advertisements.

The Commissioner and Secretary, TSBIE, Navin Mittal in an order has announced the formation of the five member committee consisting of senior BIE officials who will monitor the culture of advertisements and the Code to be followed by the Managements of Private Junior Colleges.

The TSBIE officials who are part of the committee include Controller of Examinations, Joint Secretaries for Exams, Administration, Academic and Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The managements of junior colleges wishing to advertise achievements of their students must submit their applications along with the advertisements to the PRO (who is member of the special committee) for approval. The Committee will then scrutinize the content of submitted advertisements, make necessary suggestions (if required) and give its approval before publication, Navin Mittal said.

The TSBIE decision to launch a special committee comes in the wake of allegations of corporate junior colleges giving out misleading advertisements over the top ranks by students in entrance tests such as Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG to lure gullible parents and students into their respective colleges.