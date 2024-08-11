Telangana: Farmers in CM’s Kodangal protest against pharma village

Raising slogans, farmers from Lekacherla, Pulicherla, Polepally, demanded the government to shelve the plans to set up a pharma village in the neighbourhood

Kodangal Farmers Protest. Photo-Twitter

Hyderabad: Protesting against the State government’s plans to acquire lands for establishing a pharma village, farmers from different villages in Kodangal, a constituency represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, staged a demonstration at Hakimpet village on Sunday.

Raising slogans, farmers from Lekacherla, Pulicherla, Polepally, demanded the government to shelve the plans to set up a pharma village in the neighbourhood.

They outrightly opposed the pharma village and declared that they would not part with their lands for the same.

It may be recalled that Vikarabad district administration has issued a notification for acquiring 71 acres at Polepally village in Dudyal mandal for establishing a Pharma Village.

Former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy also participated in the protest. The farmers, especially from the dalit community, warned that they would chase away officials if they tried to acquire lands for the pharma village.

The farmers said majority of the lands in Kodangal were fertile lands and it was not wise on the government’s part to use such lands for setting up a pharma village.

Concerned over the State government’s move to acquire their lands and allocate them to pharmaceutical companies, a group of farmers from Daultabad mandal had met BRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday and sought his support.