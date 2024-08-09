Farmers from Kodangal seek KTR’s support in fight against land acquisition for pharma companies

A group of farmers from Daultabad mandal, along with former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, met BRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, seeking his support.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 06:14 PM

Hyderabad: Farmers from Kodangal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s constituency, have voiced their concerns over the State government’s move to acquire their lands and allocate them to pharmaceutical companies. A group of farmers from Daultabad mandal, along with former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, met BRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, seeking his support.

In response, Rama Rao assured the farmers that the BRS will stand by them and extend complete support for their fight to protect their lands.

The farmers explained that nearly 3,000 acres of agricultural land in the villages of Hakimpet, Polepalli, and Lakacharla in Dudyal mandal are at risk of being taken from them. Led by Mahipal Mudiraj and other local leaders, the farmers delegation also expressed their worries about the impact of the proposed pharma companies near their villages. They fear that the arrival of these companies will increase pollution, which could have devastating effects on their land and also health.

Despite their protests, the farmers claimed that the Chief Minister’s brother Tirupathi Reddy is pressurising them to give up their lands. They described the government’s actions as a conspiracy to grab land worth lakhs of crores, ignoring the fact that these farm lands are their primary source of livelihood. The farmers said losing their agricultural land would destroy their lives and future as well.