Telangana: Fever grips tanda in Kamareddy district

There are about 300 tribal residing in the tanda and most of them are suffering from fever. Though the matter was brought to the notice of the district medical authorities so far no one has visited the tanda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 April 2024, 10:24 AM

Representational Image.

Kamareddy: A tribal hamlet is in the grip of ‘ vishama jwara'(an irregular pattern of fever) in Gandhari mandal of the district since last one week.

There are about 300 tribal residing in the tanda and most of them are suffering from fever. Though the matter was brought to the notice of the district medical authorities so far no one has visited the tanda. The tribal are demanding that the district authorities respond immediately and set up medical camps and provide treatment.