Telangana flags Andhra govt’s violations in 2 projects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:29 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Raising strong objection to the tenders invited by Andhra Pradesh government for undertaking works on Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) phase-II and Telugu Ganga Project (TGP), the Telangana government urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to immediately stop the former from taking up new works at these projects.

In a letter addressed to KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar stated that the Andhra Pradesh government was taking up expansion and new projects under TGP project and HNSS, without proper appraisal and approval from KRMB or the Apex Council as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. He alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government had issued tender notices for widening of Punganur branch canal from 79.6 km to 220.45 km for ayacut stabalisation and provision of drinking water to the people in Thamballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganur and Palamaneru areas and development of irrigation network in Punganur constituency under HNSS Phase-II.

Further, the construction of a mini lift irrigation scheme was proposed on the fifth branch canal of TGP to feed Kotambedu and Mallemala irrigation tanks in Balayapalli mandal in SPSR Nellore district. About 5 tmcft water was also proposed to be pumped from TGP-SFC canal to feed Chintalatmakuru tank of Kaluvoya mandal, he added. Stating that since the move was in violation of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, it should be stopped immediately. He urged the KRMB chairman to bring the violation to the notice of Ministry of Jal Shakti and take necessary action against the Andhra Pradesh government.