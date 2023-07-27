Telangana Rains: Senior bureaucrats rushed to flood hit districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:03 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday issued orders appointing senior bureaucrats as special officers for six flood affected districts.

It is a customary practice to depute senior IAS officials to districts they have due acquaintance with previously to assist the district administration in the wake of heavy rains and floods. As instructed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the special officers were sent to the severely affected districts immediately.

Those rushed to the flood affected districts are Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Krishna Aditya (Mulugu), SERP CEO P Gautham, (Bhupalpally), Excise Commissioner Musharraf Ali (Nirmal), Women and Child Welfare Special Secretary Bharati Holikeri (Mancherial), Sangeetha Satyanarayana (Peddapalli) and Hanmanta Rao, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj (Asifabad).