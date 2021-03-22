Telangana: Forest dept to install 40 more solar borewells by March-end

At present, there are nearly 260 solar power borewells in national parks, different forest areas, including 40 in Kawal Tiger Reserve and 25 in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve range

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to ensure the availability of sufficient water for wild animals in forests across the State, the forest department is working on installing 40 more solar-powered borewells by this month-end. At present, there are nearly 260 solar power borewells in national parks, different forest areas, including 40 in Kawal Tiger Reserve and 25 in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve range.

In summers, water resources dry up in many areas and wild animals have to trek long distances to quench their thirst. Though animals can walk long distances, at times, they tend to step into human habitats in search of water. To avoid conflicts and ensure the safety of animals, more solar-powered borewells are being installed, said a senior official from the forest department.

“Efforts are onto dig about 40 more solar-powered borewells by this month-end,” said the official.

When compared to the operation of conventional water saucers, solar power borewells are economical, easy on operation and maintenance and are eco-friendly. Installing each solar power borewell can cost about Rs 5 lakh but they are financially feasible. Conventional concrete water saucers have to be filled with water tankers and need to be filled at a particular area and driven all the way up to the water saucer. This is a cumbersome process, the official explained.

Moreover, water saucers tend to develop cracks after a couple of seasons and the water released into them drains down, making the exercise futile. There are about 3,000 water saucers across the forests and national parks in the State. On the contrary, solar borewells are automatic and operate based on temperature. When the temperature is high, they get turned on and when the temperature slides, they get turned off automatically. Every year, the forest department is working to dig about 80 to 100 solar-powered borewells.

