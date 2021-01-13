Telangana forms Special Revenue Tribunals

The special tribunals will function as per the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Special Tribunals) Rules, 2021. The Additional Collector (Revenue) will be the other member of the tribunal.

Hyderabad: A day after the Cabinet-cum-District Collectors conference, the State government on Tuesday issued orders constituting Special Revenue Tribunals to solve pending cases pertaining to the Revenue Department. One special tribunal, comprising two members including the District Collector, has been sanctioned for each district. It will dispose of the cases expeditiously.

If the post of Additional Collector (Revenue) is vacant, the Additional Collector (Local Bodies) will be the member. If both the posts are vacant, the District Revenue Officer will be considered. All pending cases before the revenue authorities within the district under the Telangana Rights in Lands and Pattadar Pass Books Act 1971, will be transferred to the special tribunals.

As per the orders, the tribunals will hold sittings in the district, divisional or mandal headquarters. The District Collector has been authorised to depute support staff for the tribunal drawn from the available staff. Further, it will have powers as conferred under the Telangana Land in Rights and Pattadar Pass Books Act of 2020 where the proceedings of each case should be computerised and the case records should be preserved in the District Collectorate after the disposal of the case. The tribunal’s order will be final and implemented under the provisions of the Act.