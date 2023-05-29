Telangana: Innovative egg stamping system to ensure quality, nutrition in Anganwadi centers

State Government has introduced a new method to detect irregularities in the supply of eggs to Anganwadi centers

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Anganwadi eggs with stamping

Karimnagar: The State Government has introduced a new method to detect irregularities in the supply of eggs to Anganwadi centers.

Eggs are now being stamped with a round-shaped 16 mm diameter and 3 mm height letter stamp in Telugu language. The stamp includes the words ‘Anganwadi Guddu’, ‘Telangana Government’, and indicates the zone in the middle.

While the stamping system has already started in some districts, it will be implemented in other districts from next month. The government aims to provide nutritious food to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers through Anganwadi centers, including eggs, milk, meals with pulses and vegetables, and snacks.

However, the contractors responsible for supplying eggs to the centers have been providing low-quality eggs, including rotten and small-sized ones. Despite the government’s significant expenditure on eggs, the target recipients, especially children and women, are reluctant to consume rotten eggs.

In some centers, eggs are being sold outside to individuals who do not regularly visit the centers. To address this issue, the government has introduced the innovative idea of stamping eggs.

Stamps are prepared in three colors: peacock blue, red, and green. The color of the stamp will change every ten days to prevent irregularities. According to ICDS officials, during the summer season (March to June), eggs will be supplied in three batches per month.

The first batch, stamped with peacock blue, will be supplied between the 3rd and 10th; the second batch, stamped with red, will be supplied from the 13th to the 20th; and the final batch, stamped with green, will be supplied between the 23rd and 30th.

In regular months (July to February), supply will be done in two batches. The first batch, stamped with peacock blue, will be supplied between the 3rd and 10th, while the second batch, stamped with red, will be supplied from the 18th to the 24th.

In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, 3,135 Anganwadi centers (3,050 main centers and 85 mini centers) registered the names of 1 lakh children below the age of three, 76,100 children aged between three and six, and 39,000 pregnant and lactating women. The district has 14 ICDS projects.