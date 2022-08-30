Telangana: Four-lane works of NH-363 progressed at desired pace

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

A view of an under-construction Road over Bridge at Somagudem village in Kasipet mandal on National Highway 363. The project is being taken up under National Highway Development Project (NHDP)-under Bharatmala Pariyojana-Phase IV on a hybrid annuity mode at an estimated cost of Rs 2,497 crore.

Mancherial: Works relating to the four-laning of National Highway-363, formerly known as State Highway 1 from Mancherial to Wankidi of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district are progressing at a desired pace. The project is being taken up under National Highway Development Project (NHDP)-under Bharatmala Pariyojana-Phase IV on a hybrid annuity mode at an estimated cost of Rs 2,497 crore.

In order to provide safe and ease vehicular movement and to meet future needs of traffic, the existing 94-kilometer long state-highway is being developed into the four-lane stretch from Indaram village in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district centre to Goyagaon village in Wankidi mandal. The stretch passes through Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Thandur, Rebbena, Asifabad and Wankidi mandal centers.

The project is divided into two packages. While the Package-I starts at Indaram junction in Jaipur mandal and terminates at Repallewada in Thandur mandal of Mancherial district, the Package-II passes through Repallewada, Pulikunta, Rebbena, Khairigaon, Motuguda, Burguguda, Asifabad, Wankidi, Neemgaon, Bambara and Goyagaon in Wankidi mandal of Kumramm Bheem Asifabad districts. Works of Package-I were commenced in August of 2020, the package-II began on March 1 of 2021.

“The works of Package-1 were completed by 79.50 percent, while the Package-II recorded a progress of 53.81 percent. The four-lane road measuring 31.50 kilometers was formed as against the target of 42 kilometers relating to Package-1. The stretch of 27.78 kilometer long was laid when compared to the 52.6 kilometer road of Package-II,” NHAI Project Director Madasu Ravindra Rao told ‘Telangana Today.’

Package-I to be complete by three months

The project director exuded confidence that the four-lane stretch of Package-1 would be thrown to the public by three months. The deadline of the works was extended from August 18 of 2022 to November, following Covid-19 pandemic which hampered the works. The works of Package-II are expected to be complete by March of 2023.

The authorities of the NHAI stated that Road Over bridges in Mandamarri town, at Somagudem in Kasipet mandal and Thandur mandal headquarters were still under construction. The works of these bridges, remaining structures and a toll plaza on the outskirts of Mandamarri town are being executed at a brisk speed. In all, the Package-I is going to be operational in three months.

Project: Four-laning of NH 363 from Mancherial to Wankidi

Distance of project: 94.6 km

Toll gates: 2

Packages: 2

Estimated cost: Rs 2,497 crore.

Package-1

Concessionaire: Mancherial-Repallewada Road Private Limited

EPC contractor: Adani Road Transport Limited

Starting point: Indaram junction

Ending point: Repallewada

Distance: 42 kilometers

Project cost: Rs 1,356.9 Cr

Funds granted: 2018

Works commenced: August, 2020

Deadline for completing the project: 24 months

Land required for package I: 592 acres

Pipe culverts: 8

Slab/Box culverts: 37

Vehicle underpasses: 10

Low vehicle underpasses: 6

Minor bridges: 16

Road over bridges: 4

Major junctions: 6

Minor junctions: 11

Service roads: 9

Slip roads: 14

Bus shelters: 6

Package-II

Concessionaire: Repallewada Highways Private Limited

EPC contractor: Dilip Bildcon Limited

Starting point: Repallewada

Ending point: Goyagaon

Distance: 52.06 kilometers

Project cost: Rs 1,140 Cr

Works commenced: March, 2021

Deadline: March, 2023

Land acquired: 555 acres

Pipe culverts: 34

Slab/Box culverts: 37

Animal underpasses: 4

Vehicle underpasses: 4

Low vehicle underpasses: 5

Minor bridges: 23

Major brides: 2

Major junctions: 6

Minor junctions: 11

Service roads: 9

Slip roads: 14

Bus shelters: 2

Bus bays: 3

Truck bays: 2