CM’s Peddapalli meeting brings cheer to this samosa vendor from Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:21 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Peddapalli: A number of people participating in the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting held in Peddapalli on Monday, showed much interest in purchasing samosas.

A native of Mancherial town, Velichala Sampath sold small samosas at the public meeting venue by deploying eight mopeds. Not only Peddapalli, he visits every place where Chandrashekar Rao’s meeting is being held. Sampath, who runs a bakery named Sri Sai Sammakka Sarakka Bakery in Mancherial, has started selling samosas in Chief Minister’s meetings right from the time of Telangana agitation.

For the first time, he sold samosas in Chandrashekhar Rao’s Siddipet deeksha held in 2009 and is continuing it in every meeting or any other programmes across the state. Speaking to Telangana Today, Sampath said that he would visit every meeting since the people participating in the Chief Minister’s meeting would purchase small samosas in a big way.

Informing that five pieces of small samosas are being sold at Rs 20, he said that people would show much interest to eat tasty samosas. He informed that he would sell about Rs 1 lakh worth samosas in each meeting.