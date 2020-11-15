Telangana: Four youths drown in Godavari in Mulugu district

The deceased were identified as Tumma Karthik (19), Sanke Srikanth (20), Kodirekkala Anvesh (20) and Rayavarapu Prakash (19).

Mulugu: In a tragic incident, four youngsters of Rangarajapuram village in Venkatapuram (Nugur) mandal drowned in the Godavari River near Marikala on Saturday. While the bodies of the two were fished out on Saturday evening itself, the bodies of the two others were retrieved on Sunday morning.

According to the police sources, a total of 16 youngsters went to the bank of the river to celebrate a birthday party of a friend. However, four of them ventured into the river to have a swim. But they drowned in the waters as they did not know the depth and current of the water. A pall of gloom descended on the Rangarajapuram village as four youngsters of the village met with the untimely death. Venkatapuram CI Sivaprasad has supervised the operation to fish out the bodies.

