Telangana: Freedom runs organized in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:48 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar and others participating in freedom run held in Karimnagar town

Karimnagar: As part of diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence, freedom runs were organized across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives, Collectors, Police commissioners, SPs and other government officials participated in the runs in a big way.

State government has decided to organize diamond jubilee celebrations for 15 days. As part of a fortnight long celebrations, freedom runs were conducted on the fourth day on Thursday.

A 500 meter long national flag was displayed in the freedom run took out from Ambedkar chowk (district court) to Art College here wherein BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan and other public representatives took part.

Line and bylines were reverberated with ‘Bharat Matha ki Jai’ slogans as enthusiastic participants raised slogans. International Shyam Brass Band from Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh became a special attraction in the event. The tune ‘Sare Jaha Se Accha. Hindustan Hamara’ played by the brass band filled joy among the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the country got independence with the sacrifice of a number of Indians. Though the British rulers had tortured the people who used to participate in the freedom struggle, leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and others got independence by continuing agitation in non-violence manner.

In a similar way, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also achieved separate Telangana state by waging agitation in non-violence method. Informing that Telangana was going ahead on all fronts, he said that people of the state were enjoying the fruits of the separate state.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde, municipal chairperson Jindam Kala and others took part in a freedom run from Ambedkar chowk to Bathukamma ghat in Sircilla town.