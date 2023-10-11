Telangana: Gang duping people using fake ‘gold’ items busted

The arrested were identified as Dharamchand Kannaiah Lal Solanki alias Dharma (45) from Ambika Nagar in Maharashra and Narayana alias Natwar(55) from Ahamadabad in Gujarat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Representational Image.

Suryapet: Suryapet town police on Wednesday arrested two members of inter-state gang duping the people by offering to sell fake gold and seized chains of fake gold from their possesion.

Presenting the arrested persons at a media conference, Superintedent of Police Rajendra Prasad said that the patrolling police took Dharamchand and Natwar while they were moving suspeciously moving at Khammam cross road in the town.

In the inquiry by the police, they confessed their crimes. They were residing at Edullapur in Khammam district and moving village in the name of bags selling business. They would target the guillible people saying they got two kilogarams of gold ornaments when went for road works and offer it to sell for Rs 10 lakhs. They would give a small of gold arnament to the people for test, he added.

He said the two accused were also lured a woman from Khamman to Suryapet to collect the gold and cheated her. The woman was loged a complaint the matter to Suryapet town police on August 22 follwing which a case was filed on the incident.

He informed that the two gang members were also committed similar offences at Ananthpuram and Banglore.