Telangana: 44,204 young, new electors enrolled in Khammam

Published Date - 07:06 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Collector VP Gautham speaking to the media in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: As many as 44,204 young and new electors have enrolled their names in the electoral rolls as on Oct 4, 2023 across the five Assembly segments in Khammam district, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

He said 1.43 lakh Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) have been distributed to voters as on July 31, 2023 while 60,840 EPICs were sent to the vendor for printing and they would be distributed after receiving from the vendor.

Giving details of arrangements being made for conducting the Assembly elections in Khammam district to the media here on Tuesday, Gautham informed that there were 1455 polling stations in the district of which 390 were critical polling stations. He revealed that there were 11,96,293 voters, of them 5,80,411 were male, 6,15,807 were female, 75 transgender, 146 NRI and 682 were services voters. Similarly, there were 26,968 persons with disabilities and 16,761 senior citizens (80 plus age) were in the electoral list.

The Collector said that 15 static surveillance teams (SSTs), 23 model code of conduct (MCC) teams and 15 flying squad teams (FSTs) have been established to ensure effective implementation of the election code.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier informed that 12 inter-State border check posts have been set up to prevent illegal supply of cash, liquor and others. FSTs were constituted with executive magistrate, videographer and police personnel.

Later the Collector and the CP held a meeting with the representatives of different political parties and told them to follow the election code strictly for conducting the elections in a smooth and transparent manner. They also explained about the guidelines of the CEC to political parties.

The officials have inaugurated the media centre, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee Cell established in the office of the district public relations office at collectorate. They told the concerned officials to monitor election-related advertisements and campaign closely.

