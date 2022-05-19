Telangana gateway to investments in India

Published: Updated On - 10:55 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana delegation led by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao held a series of meetings with various companies in London.

In a round table meeting organised by UK India Business Council and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in London, Rama Rao pitched Telangana as an investment destination.

Telangana has a comprehensive Electric Vehicle Policy and several marquee EV companies have already chosen Telangana to set up their facilities, he said adding that Telangana ranked among the top in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. It also has a strong ecosystem in defence research and development and the emerging Storage industry.

During the day, noted British Indian businessman and President of the Confederation of British Industry Lord Karan Bilimoria hosted Rama Rao at the UK Parliament. Rama Rao, in his interaction with MPs, representatives of CII and CBI, Indo-British All Party Parliamentary Group, explained about industry-friendly initiatives in IT, life sciences and pharma, aerospace and defense, and food processing sectors. Later, Billimoria gave him an extensive tour of the British Parliament.

While meeting a delegation from W Midlands India, Rama Rao highlighted that India, due to its demographic dividend, offers ample skilled youth. “When you choose India for your investment, it is important that you choose the right gateway. Telangana is that State which has the best policy environment and also a progressive leadership,” he said.

Rama Rao also met Paul Macpherson and Brad Hilborn from the Technology and Strategic Services Group of HSBC. “HSBC has a strong presence in Hyderabad. I’m happy to see HSBC reiterate its commitment to do more business in Telangana,” he said.

Nandita Sahgal Tully from ThomasLloyd Group too met Rama Rao. ThomasLloyd Group is one of the earliest developers of solar projects in Telangana. “Glad to learn that the company wishes to make more investments in the State in solar, energy storage and EVs,” he said.

Later, he met officials from Pearson Company and Cranfield University Vice Chancellor in London.