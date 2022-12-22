Telangana gears up to tackle Covid surge

Minister Harish Rao directed the health department to intensify efforts to complete necessary preparations needed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday assured that the healthcare machinery is geared up to meet any kind of emergency situation in case the Covid infections surge again.

While there was no evidence of a rise in Covid positive cases in the country, people, however, should not panic but start taking precautions, be vigilant and get administered with booster shots.

Based on the advisory from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, surveillance for new Covid positive infections at Shamshabad international airport and collection of samples for genome sequencing would be intensified.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao who chaired a high level meeting on Covid preparedness said the samples from international passengers would be collected and sent to the laboratory at Gandhi Hospital for genome sequencing.

The Minister directed the health department to intensify efforts to complete necessary preparations needed, in case Telangana witnesses a surge in Covid infections.

“During the past three Covid waves, we created adequate medical infrastructure to meet all kinds of emergencies. However, there is a need to be prepared beforehand. Manpower resources, availability of drugs, medical oxygen supply and ICU beds will be made ready and available in the next few weeks,” he said.

Senior health officials, who briefed the current situation of Covid infections in China to the Health Minister, said there was no need for people in Telangana to panic at the moment, as a large segment of Indian population already has developed immunity from Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 due to extensive vaccination and natural infection.

“Individuals, especially vulnerable populations like senior citizens and persons with co-morbid conditions, should get a booster dose. There is a possibility of immunity gained through vaccination. It would be better for eligible individuals to get booster shots,” the Minister said.

Senior health officials including Health Secretary, SAM Rizvi, Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Swetha Mohanty, DME, Dr K Ramesh Reddy were present.