Mask up: Choose the best face mask for Covid prevention

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:34 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Given the sharp rise in the Covid cases in several countries, advisories from government, health authorities and medical bodies are seeking to bring focus back on usage of face masks to stay safe. There are different face masks that are available in city markets and also available online.

Surgical Masks

A disposable mask that is made of a combination of paper and plastics. It helps block large droplets and splatter that may contain germs. The use of surgical masks does not provide complete protection from the Covid-19 virus as they cannot effectively block tiny particles in the air.

Cloth Masks

These masks can be made of a variety of fabrics and be washed and worn again. They vary on how well they can protect depending on how they fit and how they are made. The effectiveness of cloth masks is generally lower than that of medical masks.

N95 Respirators

A respiratory protective mask designed to be a fitted and efficient filter of airborne particles, they provide a higher level of protection than surgical or cloth masks. The edges of this mask are designed in a way to form a seal around the nose and mouth and are commonly used in healthcare.

Face Shields

A Face shield is designed in a way to protect the entire face, but alone is not effective due to the large gaps below and alongside the face through from which droplets can escape. Face shields can be used as extra protection and worn along with a face mask