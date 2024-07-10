| Telangana Government Gives Rs 25 Lakh Each To Five Padma Shri Awardees

Burra Veena maestro Dasari Kondappa, Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist Gaddam Sammaiah, sculptor Velu Ananda Chari, and writers Kethavath Somlal and Dr Kurella Vithalacharya received the cheques from the Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 08:56 PM

Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh each to five Padma Shri awardees at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

They thanked the government for the gesture.