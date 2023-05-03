Telangana government organises summer camps for Journalism enthusiasts

Students keen on learning media and communications this summer can now head to Sparkles summer camp, an initiative by Telangana government.

Hyderabad: Students keen on learning media and communications this summer can now head to Sparkles summer camp, an initiative by Telangana government. Handled by File Media and Communication group under the theme ‘Young Journalism’, students from 6th to 9th grades from government welfare hostels are given special training classes.

Students in the camp are trained in writing news reports, analysing news, fact-checking, subjective research and digital marketing.

“It is an ample opportunity for the students who hail from underprivileged sections of the society to learn and shine with the new-age skills according to their interests,” says Vishnu Priya Malyala, executive director of File Media and Communications. She also added that the camp invites various journalists from local and national media to take training classes for students.

Sparkle 2023, coordinated by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) is the first-of-its-kind initiative by the Telangana Government.

“I am really moved by the idea of TSWREIS to conduct summer training sessions for school students. I am happy with the response from the students and feel that we are moving towards fulfilling our objective,” said VN Ravinder, managing director at The File Media and Communications.

The camp is conducted at four venues in four different districts — TSWRS JC(G) Jam village in Nirmal, TSWREIS, Husnabad in Siddipet, TSWREIS, Hathnoora in Sangareddy, and TTWREIS, Tangellapally in Sircilla. The camp will end on May 6.