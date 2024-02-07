Telangana government should announce action plan for implementation 6 guarantees: BJP

Rani Rudrama warned that if the government failed to announce the dates of implementation of the Six Guarantees, her party would launch agitation against the government.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 07:29 PM

Telangana BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama Reddy

Hyderabad: The BJP demanded the state government to announce an action plan for implementation of Six Guarantees during the upcoming budget session.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, party State spokesperson Rani Rudrama said the State government should reveal how much amount it is going to allocate for the implementation of the Six Guarantees in the budget. Government should also tell the people of the State how it was going to mobilise resources for the guarantees, she said.”Will the government impose additional taxes in the name of Six Guarantees?” she asked.

She warned that if the government failed to announce the dates of implementation of the Six Guarantees, her party would launch agitation against the government.