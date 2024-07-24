Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan visits Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala

By ANI Published Date - 24 July 2024, 11:40 AM

Tirupati: The governor of Telangana and Jharkhand, CP Radhakrishnan, paid obeisance and offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI after he visited the temple, CP Radhakrishnan said, “Prayers were held to strengthen world peace so that humanity can live in peace. May Lord Venkateswara bless all of us. Whenever we visit Tirumala Tirupati, it always reflects the culture of Telugus. I hope he blesses all of us.”

Tirumala is a spiritual place in the Tirupati district of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the neighbourhoods of Tirupati City. It is a hill town where Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is located, a popular shrine of Vishnu.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, visited the Lord Venketeshwara temple in Tirupati last week to offer prayers. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I prayed to God to keep the people of our country happy and prosperous. I sought blessings to be inspired and work for the development of the country.”

Earlier, on June 30, the Sri Lankan Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, along with his family, visited the temple and offered prayers at the temple.

On June 15, Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy also offered his prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara at the temple and sought blessings to succeed in his work as a minister in the Union Government.

Known by other names like Tirupati Balaji Temple, it is one of the most sacred sites and is not just a place of worship but also a symbol of faith, culture, heritage and spirituality.

Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, who is believed to save mankind from the trials and troubles of Kali Yuga.

The temple has a rich history, stunning architecture, and a deep significance for the countless devotees who visit the temple on their pilgrimage.