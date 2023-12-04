Telangana Governor dissolves Assembly

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took the decision in exercise of the powers conferred on her under 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday dissolved the State Legislative Assembly. She took the decision in exercise of the powers conferred on her under 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India.

An official release issued by the Raj Bhavan said that consequent to the resolution adopted by the Council of Ministers, the Second Legislative Assembly was dissolved with effect from the afternoon of December 3.

