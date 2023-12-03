Telangana: KCR sends resignation to Governor

BRS has secured 39 of the 119 seats it contested in the election

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Accepting the verdict of the people in the Assembly polls, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tendered his resignation on Sunday.

His resignation letter was sent to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The resignation of the Chief Minister was accepted by the Governor.

“As part of the democratic process, our Chief Minister has sent his resignation to the Governor and the due process will follow,” BRS working President KT Rama Rao told the media at Telangana Bhavan.

