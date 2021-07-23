Telangana govt a key contributor to TASL’s growth: Sukaran Singh

Fuselage delivery places Hyderabad facility in the global supply chain for Apache Helicopters, says Tata Advanced Systems CEO

Hyderabad: Tata Advanced Systems has received constant support from the Telangana government, which stands out among the key factors that have enabled the growth of the company’s operations in Hyderabad, said Sukaran Singh, MD & CEO, Tata Advanced Systems, on Friday.

Speaking at the event to mark the delivery milestone of Tata Boeing Aerospace’s 100th fuselage, Singh said, “The Government of Telangana has been remarkable and constant in its support to companies like us. The State is a wonderful place to be.”

He added, “The achievement of 100th fuselage delivery for AH-64 Apache Combat Helicopter within three years of the facility being operational reflects our strong ability to industrialise and ramp up complex aerospace programmes and deliver with highest levels of quality. This accomplishment places the Telangana facility as part of the global supply chain for Apache Helicopters. Tata and Boeing have their institutional reputation capable of handling and guiding such activities. Ratan Tata himself has been a guiding force for this project from providing strategic direction to looking at contractual clauses so that they are fair.”

New Developments

TASL continues to build its own intellectual property, design, development and production, which will be owned by the group in India in highly complex platforms that will aid to boost the ‘Make in India’ spirit.

“Our teams are working on several innovations. One of the TASL’s team is trialing a light tank which is an amphibian that can swim and shoot at the same time. Another team is trialing a gun system that can shoot a shell further away than any existing guns and has 10,000 unique parts per system. One team is working on an unmanned aircraft and several special application projects are in progress,” Singh informed.

