KTR moots Japanese industrial cluster at Chandanvelly; breaks ground for Daifuku, Nicomac ventures

Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony of factories of Daifuku Intralogistics India and Nicomac Taikisha, the Minister said there was something new to learn every time one went to Japan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:30 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has floated the idea and welcomed firms from Japan to set up a Japanese industrial cluster at Chandanvelly of Rangareddy district.

Despite negligible natural resources and limited inhabitable terrain and repeatedly prone to natural calamities like tsunamis and earthquakes, Japan had bounced back every time it was hit, including by a nuclear attack, and had grown to become a force to reckon with. Every home in India would have a Japanese product, he said, recalling having a Sony Walkman in his childhood, and said such was the respect people here had for Japanese products.

The Minister also appreciated the Japanese work culture and said it was sure that both Daifuku and Nicomac would become leaders in their respective spaces in India.

The two firms, which were investing a total of Rs.575 crore and providing 1600 direct jobs in Telangana, had also promised jobs for locals and to adopt or have tie-ups with local ITIs to train local youth.

Chandanvelly was fast developing into the most important industrial cluster in the State, with marquee names like Welspun, Microsoft and Amazon already operating from there. Companies ranging from those specialising in textiles to electric vehicles were choosing this region as their hub, he said, requesting cooperation from the Japanese Consulate to set up a cluster at Chandanvelly exclusively for Japanese companies.

Similar to the accuracy and performance of Japanese companies, the Telangana government had also given permission to these two companies within a short timeframe, and would continue to perform effectively, he said, adding that all support would be extended to Daifuku, which was planning to complete work on the factory and launch operations in 14 months.