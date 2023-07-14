Hyderabad: Indira Park-VST steel flyover likely to be inaugurated by Aug 15

The flyover is 2.62 km long and is equipped with four lanes and it is a bi-directional elevated corridor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

(Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The steel flyover between Indira Park and VST, an engineering feat by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with around 13,000 tons of steel and a budget of Rs 350 crore, is likely to be inaugurated by Independence Day.

The flyover is 2.62 km long and is equipped with four lanes and it is a bi-directional elevated corridor being built under the Telangana government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

As the location is a densely populated with scores of residential and commercial establishments, the GHMC with little scope for land acquisition, chose to build a steel flyover here. “Even if all the property owners agreed to hand over the properties to build the flyover here, only the land acquisition cost would have been double the present cost of the flyover,” said a GHMC official.

At Punjagutta too, a steel bridge was built so that the graves underneath it, which are a part of the Punjagutta graveyard, were not disturbed while executing civil works.

Once the Indira Park-VST flyover is inaugurated, traffic snarls at three busy junctions in the central part of the city i.e. at VST Junction, Indira Park X-road, and RTC X-roads will become a thing of the past.

All these junctions witness heavy traffic as they are centrally located with residential and commercial establishments around them. The traffic snarls further increase during school and college hours as the localities surrounding these junctions have many educational institutions and also several coaching centres.

The flyover will also be partially decongest traffic snarls at Bagh Lingampally Junction and Ashok Nagar X-roads besides addressing the commuters woes at VST Junction, Indira Park X-road, and RTC X-roads. Almost all the work on the steel flyover has been completed except for a span passing over the Metro Rail line.

“The facility will be inaugurated by August 15 and the works related to the installation of the span will be completed within three days,” said a GHMC official. The civic body had initially planned to complete the work related to the flyover by December 2022 but the schedule went awry due to incessant rains then and a drop in the steel supply due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

GHMC officials also said works related to the safety of commuters using the flyover including the installation of LEDs, signages and crash barriers will also be taken up and the maximum speed allowed on the flyover will be 40 km per hour.