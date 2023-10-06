Telangana govt announces Dasara holiday schedule for schools, junior colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Schools and junior colleges in the State will have a 13-day and one-week Dasara vacation respectively. The schools will be closed from October 13 to 25, while the first-term holidays for junior colleges are from October 19 to 25. Both schools and junior colleges will reopen on October 26.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education directed all the junior colleges to adhere to the holiday schedule and not conduct any classes during the vacation. It asked the district intermediate education officers to ensure that colleges follow the order.