Kollapur: Tension prevails after open debate challenge between Jupally Krishna Rao and MLA Harshavardhan

Nagarkurnool: The open debate challenge between former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy on corruption and development in Kollapur constituency has triggered tension in the constituency on Sunday.

Since last few months, verbal duel is on between the former Minister and the sitting MLA in the constituency. Though, both the leaders are from ruling TRS party, the differences among the leaders, has lead group politics in the constituency.

This unrest between the two leaders escalated and on Sunday, the duo challenged each other for a open debate.

While, the former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao invited the sitting MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy to arrive at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Kollapur town, the latter instead said he was prepared to visit the former Minister’s residence for the debate.

With tensions running high, the local police intervened and denied permission for the debate, which would trigger clashes among the supporters of the leaders.

As the sitting MLA was on his way to visit the former Minister’s residence, police obstructed and tried to convince him to withdraw from participating in the debate.

District SP Manohar informed the MLA no permission was issued for such debates and meetings. With the MLA being adamant, the police took him into preventive custody and tried to shift him to other place.

However, MLA supporters obstructed the police from shifting to other place and raised slogans against the police.

Meanwhile, the former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said he was waiting for the MLA to arrive at his residence. As a precautionary measure, police deployed a force of 200 personnel at the Minister’s residence.

