Kaziranga National Park fully prepared to tackle flood situation

Park authorities put vehicular speed sensor cameras on the National Highway - 37 to control the vehicles speed

By ANI Published Date - 27 June 2024, 11:33 AM

Kaziranga National Park — File picture

Guwahati: The authority of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam is fully prepared to tackle any kind of situation during the flood and to ensure the safety and security of the animals of the national park.

The park authorities have put vehicular speed sensor cameras on the National Highway – 37 to control the vehicles speed which is passed through the national park and the park authorities have used various technologies.

Along with the male frontline staff around 150 women frontline staff are also engaged in Kaziranga National Park to protect wild animals. Sonali Ghosh, field director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve said that, “The park authorities have made all preparedness to ensure safety and security of wild animals of the park during flood season.”

“In Kaziranga, the flood is a very important aspect because a good flood is also helpful for Kaziranga landscape. But at the same time, the migration of wild animals has also happened from Kaziranga to higher grounds in Karbi Anglong. For this year also, we are prepared. There are nine designated corridors from where the animals are regularly crossing,” Sonali Ghosh said.

“We have put additional frontline staff there. We have used technologies including vehicular speed sensor cameras on the National Highway – 37 so that we can minimize road accidents with wild animals. Our frontline staff are continuously engaged in anti-poaching activities and doing their duties round the clock. We have provided them country boats, life jackets, raincoats and whatever is required,” Sonali Ghosh added.

She further said that, on June 15, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma came to Kaziranga and he held an inter-departmental review meeting on flood preparedness and he had given a lot many directions.