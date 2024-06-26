145 candidates provisionally allotted to agriculture officer posts in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 10:29 PM

Hyderabad: As many as 145 candidates have been provisionally picked up for recruitment to posts of agriculture officer in Agriculture and Co-operation department.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) that notified 148 agriculture officer vacancies shortlisted 145 candidates on the basis of the computer based recruitment test and certificates verification. Shortlisted candidates list is available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.