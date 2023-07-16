Telangana: Jupally Krishna Rao faces stiff resistance from Congress leaders in Kollapur

TPCC member and party senior leader Chintallapally Jagadishwar Rao, who is aspiring to contest from the constituency, has come out openly against Jupally Krishna Rao’s plans to rejoin the party

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s plans to join the Congress and contest from Kollapur constituency are being opposed blatantly by party leaders in the constituency, citing his opportunistic politics.

TPCC member and party senior leader Chintallapally Jagadishwar Rao, who is aspiring to contest from the constituency, has come out openly against Jupally Krishna Rao’s plans to rejoin the party and to contest from Kollapur. Jagadishwar Rao in fact took out a rally from Singotam crossroads to Kollapur on Sunday, following it up with a party meeting as well.

TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi and former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy attended the meeting and added fuel to the ambitions of Jagadishwar Rao, who has been loyal to the Congress party since many years. He had contested as MLA twice from the constituency but lost. Extending support to Jagadishwar Rao, his supporters are questioning the State leadership as to how new entrants into the party could be given prominence over those serving the party all these years.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagam Janardhan Reddy appealed to Mallu Ravi to consider the party activists’ sentiments and press for Jagadishwar Rao’s candidature before the AICC and State Congress leaders.

Public meeting postponed

Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s ambitious plans to conduct a public meeting in Kollapur later this week and join the Congress party in the presence of AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are getting delayed. The meeting has been postponed for different reasons, including internal disturbances among leaders in the party. However, the State Congress unit said the meeting was postponed due to the Opposition Parties meeting in Bengaluru. The same was disclosed by TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi at the Kollapur party meeting on Sunday.

