Telangana govt commences supply of 5 kg free rice to ration card holders

Telangana government will resume supplying 6 kg rice per beneficiary commencing from April onwards

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:44 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Telangana government will resume supplying 6 kg rice per beneficiary commencing from April onwards

Hyderabad: The State government has begun distribution of free rice to nearly 91.5 lakh families owning ration cards in Telangana commencing from Wednesday. Each member of the beneficiary family will receive 5 kg for next three months till March this year. The State government will resume supplying 6 kg rice per beneficiary commencing from April onwards.

In a statement, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said due to sofware modification in rice supplied under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), each ration card was given 203 kgs of rice instead of 200 kgs during the period between May 2021 and December 2022. To make adjustments in the quota, the government has decided to reduce one kg per month for next three months from January to March this year.

“From April, we will resume distribution of 6 kg rice per person to all families having the ration cards,” the Minister said. In addition to the beneficiaries under PMGKY where around 54.48 lakh families are benefiting, the State government is distributing ration rice to 92 lakh more beneficiaries at its expense. While the Central government provided free rice to ration card holders during the Covid-19 lockdown period, the State government additionally gave Rs 1,500 per family for two months and also Rs 500 per family for migrant workers.