Kishan Reddy seeks CM’s cooperation to widen roads to Secunderabad Station, Cherlapally terminal

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has sought cooperation from CM Revanth Reddy in widening works of roads leading to Secunderabad Railway Station and Cherlapally Railway Terminal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 07:46 PM

File photo of Union Minister Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to cooperate in widening the roads leading to Secunderabad Railway Station and Cherlapally Railway Terminal.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Monday, Kishan Reddy informed that the construction of a new railway terminal at Cherlapally on the outskirts of the city was being completed at a cost of Rs. 415 crore. This terminal would also be the centre for the arrival and departure of passenger and goods trains for Hyderabad, hence, a 100 feet road was required for passenger traffic from the FCI godown side to reach such an important railway terminal, he said, adding that the State government should cooperate in widening the road leading to the terminal.

Similarly, Secunderabad Railway Station was being upgraded at a cost of Rs. 715 crore, he said, adding that efforts were being made to dedicate the railway station to the public with state-of-the-art facilities by the end of next year. However, due to the narrowness of the road between Rathifile Bus Station and Alpha Hotel, passengers coming to the railway station during peak hours were facing serious traffic problems.