Telangana govt employees draw highest salaries in country: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana government employees draw highest salaries among all the States in the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana Government was employee-friendly government, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana government employees draw highest salaries among all the States in the country.

Despite the BJP-led union Government’s discrimination towards Telangana, resulting in financial constraints, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was according top priority for employees’ welfare, he said.

The Minister participated in the Telangana State Teachers union 75 years celebrations here on Saturday.

Addressing on the occasion, the Minister said Telangana government had addressed all the issues of teachers and would continue to work for fixing all their problems.

“If there is any delay in salaries payments in the first week, it is due to union Government’s bias towards Telangana and deliberate measures to create hurdles in the State’s development” he said.

Reminding that State Government had addressed all the issues of KGBVs, he said any issues arising in future would also be addressed.

Countering the opposition parties’ comments on State Government’s failures, the Minister said Telangana was drought prone in the past and it was transformed into a fertile State.

“There was a time, when united Andhra Pradesh was described as Annapurna. Now, Telangana has emerged as a granary” he said, adding that neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were demanding rice from the State.

Explaining the BJP Government’s grudge towards Telangana, he urged all sections of the society to strive for State’s welfare and development and fight against the union Government’s discrimination.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy and others participated in the programme.