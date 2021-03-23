Telangana govt employees erupt in celebrations after 30 per cent fitment announced

KCR’s decision to increase the retirement age comes as a blessing to employees; perform ‘Palabhishekam’ to KCR’s portrait

Khammam: Khammam Additional Collector N Madhusudan is a very happy man. Due to retire later this month, he visited Tirupati on Monday to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara when news of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement of increasing the retirement age reached him.

“I am very happy at the State government’s decision. I am in Tirupati to have darshan of Lord Venkateshwara before I retire from service. And here, I have received the good news, special thanks to the Chief Minister,” an elated Madhusudan told Telangana Today over the phone.

Stating that increasing the retirement age would help in making use of the services of senior officials for better administration, he said: “It will also help us guide the junior staff for future work besides helping us settle the lives of our children.”

Motukuri Madhu, a government school headmaster, is another lucky person for whom the Chief Minister’s announcement came as a blessing. Madhu, who is also due for retirement later this month, said: “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision today has made many families across Telangana very happy.”

Stating that he was very fortunate to get three more years of service with the government’s move, he said many employees retire from service even before their children complete their education and an additional service period helps many to see their children settle down in their lives.

Meanwhile, government employees and teachers across erstwhile Khammam district broke into impromptu celebrations following the Chief Minister’s announcement on 30 per cent PRC fitment and enhancement in retirement age.

The State government’s decisions proved the generous and human nature of the Chief Minister and his care for the employees, stated leaders of TNGOs Union, Panchayat Raj Employees Association, and Teachers Unions here.

At a programme at Khammam Collectorate, TNGOs Union leaders performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the Chief Minister’s portrait expressing their pleasure over the announcement. “KCR is the most-employee friendly Chief Minister,” union district president P Rajaiah said.

The state government’s decision to implement the PRC recommendations for outsourcing and contract employees, Home Guards, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV and SSA employees, daily wage workers, and others shows the government’s welfare face, he noted.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj joined the Panchayat Raj employees and performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the Chief Minister’s portrait expressing their happiness for the PRC announcement at the Zilla Praja Parishad premises in Khammam. Similar celebrations also took place in Kothagudem where the TNGOs Union district president A Rama Rao and others lauded the decision to increase employees’ retirement gratuity from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

‘KCR recognised employees role in TS formation’

Mancherial/Adilabad: Members of the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ (TNGO) Association Mancherial district chapter celebrated the decision of the government by bursting crackers, sharing sweets, and performing ‘Ksheerabhisekam’ to the portrait of KCR. Association’s Mancherial district president Gadiyaram Srihari said that the Chief Minister was always committed to the welfare of the employees. Srihari further thanked the Chief Minister for assuring to promote employees working with various departments to fill up vacant positions and said that Chief Minister had recognised the role of the employees in the formation of Telangana State.

Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association president Durgam Srinivas, TNGOs Mancherial chapter vice president Srinivas, secretary of the body Bhumula Rammohan, joint secretary Sridhar and treasurer Satyanarayana associate president Sripathi Bapu Rao, Forest Department’s forum State president Ponna Mallaiah, joint secretary Sunitha, and many others were present. Similar celebrations were witnessed in Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters.

It’s a dream come true: TNGO leaders

Nizamabad: Government employees and teachers hailed the State government for announcing 30 per cent fitment and increasing the retirement age from 58 to 61 years. In Nizamabad City, members of the TNGO busted crackers and distributed sweets at TNGO’s Bhavan. TNGO’s district president Aluka Kishan and other leaders thanked the Chief Minister for providing PRC and increasing the retirement age.

On the occasion, the employees performed ‘Palabishekham’ to KCR’s portrait. Aluka Kishan, TNGO’s Nizamabad district president said that were are eagerly waiting for PRC for the last three years. In Navipet, residential school teachers too performed Ksheerabhishekam and thanked the Chief Minister for announcing 30 per cent fitment.

Govt employees’ union leaders thank KCR

Hyderabad: Leaders of government employees’ associations, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in his chambers at the State Legislative Assembly and thanked him for announcing 30 per cent fitment and other benefits to government employees, teachers and pensioners.

Minutes after the announcement made by the Chief Minister, celebrations broke out at the BRK Bhavan and other government offices in the twin cities and across the State. Dancing to pulsating drum beats, employees sprinkled colours on each other to express their happiness and distributed sweets.

Government employees and teachers across the State performed ‘palabhishekam’ to posters of Chief Minister and thanked him for announcing the fitment. “It’s good news for us at a time when everyone is suffering from the pandemic. We thank the Chief Minister for coming to the rescue of employees,” an elated employee near Secretariat said.

Among those who met the Chief Minister included Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud, E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLAs and MLCs. TNGOs president Mamilla Rajender, TGO president V Mamata and general secretary Enugula Satyanarayana, PRTU TS president Sripal Reddy and members of other employees union also met the Chief Minister.