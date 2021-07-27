‘Telangana govt ensuring schemes reach beneficiaries without middlemen’

By | Published: 12:40 am

Mahabubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said the Telangana government was implementing different welfare schemes and ensuring the benefits were reaching the beneficiaries without the involvement of any middlemen.

On Monday, the Minister distributed new ration cards to beneficiaries at Gauridevipalli village of Addakula mandal and Moosapeta mandal in the district. The Minister also inaugurated a check dam constructed at a cost of Rs 4.38 crore in the village. New ration cards were distributed to 100 people in Moosapet mandal and 121 people in Addakula mandal.

Addressing on the occasion, the Minister said the State government was implementing different programmes for the welfare of the poor, especially through the new ration cards, each person in family could get six kilos of rice. He also said that those, who did not get ration cards for any reason can re-apply and get ration cards.

“TRS government is providing free electricity to farmers, besides extending Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima but in the past farmers had to fight for power supply” said Srinivas Goud. Construction of check dams will serve many purposes. Apart from increasing the groundwater table, they will also facilitate in storing rain water and ensuring supply of water to the farming sector, the Minister said.

Due to abundant rains this year, the crop cultivation has increased in the district. Once the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift scheme comes up, more acreage will come under cultivation in the district, he informed. Apart from ensuring the villages on the development track, the Minister wanted the Sarpanches to plant saplings in each village to increase green cover and facilitate sanitation.

He said survival of plants should be accorded top priority and check dams should be built to use rain water effectively. Devarakadra MLA Aala Venkateshwar Reddy also spoke on the occasion. After inaugurating the check dam, the Minister along with local elected public representatives, swam in the check dam.

