Telangana govt giving top priority to welfare schemes: Koppula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that the state government was giving top priority for welfare schemes. Besides 24 hours free current to the agriculture sector, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana laxmi, Shaadi Mubharak, Aasara pensions, Nethanna Bima and other schemes have been implemented for the welfare of the poor.

The Minister participated in 75th Independence Day celebrations held in Jagtial on Monday. Addressing the gathering, Eshwar said that India got independence with the sacrifice of freedom fighters. Getting inspiration from the freedom movement, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao achieved separate Telangana state by continuing agitation in non-violence manner.

A visionary leader, Chandrashekhar Rao has constructed irrigation projects with an aim to supply irrigable water to one crore of the land.

Considering that the growth of the economy was possible only with the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister has introduced Rythu Bandhu to provide financial assistance to farmers. Similarly, Rythu Bima was also introduced to provide Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased farmers.

In order to strengthen government schools on par with private schools, the state government has launched Mana Vooru-Mana Badi programme to take up various repair works with Rs 7,500 crore.

As part of the state government’s decision to establish a medical college in every district, Jagtial also got a medical college which would start functioning from this academic year. Besides medical college, a hospital and nursing college were also sanctioned.