Revanth meets PM Modi, requests to allocate coal blocks to Singareni

4 July 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate coal blocks to Singareni, 25 lakh houses to Telangana, Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), 2,450 acres of defence lands and others in the Union Budget to be presented shortly.

During a meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka submitted a representation of nearly 12 demands.

The coal mines, including Sravanpally coal blocks under Singareni limits should be allocated to Singareni Colleries Company Limited (SCCL) and the coal block should be removed from the auction, he said. Reminding the Prime Minister that union Government holds 41 percent share in SCCL, the Chief Minister said three blocks in Koyagudem and Sattupalli should be allocated to SCCL.

During the one-hour meeting, the Chief Minister also wanted the union government to allot ITIR for Telangana. The UPA government had allotted ITIR to Telangana and to promote new companies and developers, the State Government had identified lands for three clusters, he said.

Regarding the long-pending demand to.sanction IIM to the state, the Chief Minister said sufficient land was identified at Central University.

If the union government prefers to sanction the IIM elsewhere in the State, our government was prepared to allot land for the purpose, he stressed.

To establish one Navodaya school in each district, 24 Navodaya schools should be sanctioned for Telangana, he appealed to the union government.

Reminding that a railway coach factory was assured to Telangana under AP Reorganization Act, the Chief Minister said the Railway Ministry in July 2023 had announced a Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Kazipet and this was not acceptable. “Other States were sanctioned Railway Coach Factory and Telangana is deprived of the factory. We appeal you to sanction a coach factory for Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said to the Prime Minister.

Stating that a few companies were evincing interest in setting up semi conductor fans, the Chief Minister wanted the union government to include Telangana in the India Semiconductor Mission.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister to allot 25 lakh houses to Telangana under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, besides Rs.1800 crore under BRGF.

The State Government was planning to construct elevated corridors on the Karimnagar- Hyderabad and Nagpur- Hyderabad highways. Accordingly, we appeal to the the union government to allot 2,450 acres defence lands and in lieu of these allotments, the State Government was prepared to allot 2,462 acres at Riviryala to the union government, he said.

The Chief Minister wanted the union government to expedite the Regional Ring Road works, besides sanctioning 50 percent land acquisition cost for the project. He also appealed that 13 State Highways should be upgraded as national Highways.