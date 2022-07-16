Telangana govt intensifies sanitation, relief measures in rain affected areas

Hyderabad: With rains taking a break, the State Government is intensifying sanitation and relief measures in the rain affected areas, especially Bhadrachalam where the situation is still alarming, despite water levels receding slightly by Saturday evening.

With the Met department’s forecast of light to moderate to heavy rains at isolated rains in the State on Sunday and Monday, the administration is expected to take up extensive sanitation and relief activities.

Accordingly, Municipal Administration Director N Satyanarayana has issued instructions to Municipal Commissioners to deploy 125 sanitation workers, 10 jetting machines, 15 mobile toilets and 33 fogging machines to Bhadrachalam.

Clear instructions have been issued to the officials to arrange all the machinery by 7 a.m. on Monday. The deployment of these men and machinery is in addition to the 40 sanitation workers from Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation to Bhadrachalam and 10 sanitation workers from Khammam Municipal Corporation to Manuguru to take up relief measures.

Similarly, directions have been issued to the rural bodies to take up all steps to curb spread of communicable diseases, especially after there is some respite from rains.

The Panchayatraj department has directed the village secretaries to stay alert and initiate preventive measures in curbing communicable diseases. Emphasis should be laid on ensuring provision of safe drinking water and fogging activities to address mosquito menace.

Disinfectants should be sprayed extensively in the villages and ensure there was no water contamination. Strict action would be initiated against officials and village secretaries, who fail to comply with the orders, the department warned.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall of 29.5 mm was recorded at Mahabubnagar urban, followed by 25.8 mm at Utkoor and 19.5 mm at Kothapalle in Narayanpet district. The State average rainfall was 0.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 7.9 mm.