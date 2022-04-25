Telangana Govt issues order for first Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam

File Photo of Koti Women's College

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued a government order to set up the first Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women’s University) by upgrading the existing Women’s College, Koti.

The government order, GO Ms No 12 dated April 22, issued by Higher Education secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said the State government had also decided to create new courses along with new departments and sanction teaching and non-teaching staff, apart from extending finance support and develop infrastructure, as per provisions of the Telangana Universities Act, 1991.

“The Government has also decided to transfer the assets including the teaching and non-teaching posts existing in the Women’s College, Koti from administrative control of Osmania University to the newly formed Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam,” the order said.

In this connection, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy handed over copies of the government order to senior officials from the Higher Education department and also congratulated the Telangana State Council for Higher Education officials.

“Establishment of the Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam in the State of Telangana will go a long way in providing good opportunities to women students and hope that it will become a noted University in the years to come,” Prof. R. Limbadri, chairman, TSCHE, said in a statement.

Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam will cater to national and international academic needs and foster a research culture in different fields of studies and will emerge as another high Ranking University.

Telangana has now emerged as a global educational hub and it is being chosen as preferred educational destination, Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, said.

