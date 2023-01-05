Telangana govt issues order to create 472 posts in R&B dept

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday issued an order creating 472 various posts in the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department.

Of the total created posts, 132 are Assistant Executive Engineering (Civil), 90 Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil), and 61 Junior Assistants among other posts.

As per the GO MS 5 issued by the Finance department, 62 posts including 15 each of Watchman (local cadre) and typist (HO) were suppressed. The R&B department has been asked to issue a distribution statement indicating the details of the posts sanctioned/suppressed under intimation to the Finance department. It was also asked to obtain concurrence of the Finance department before initiating measures to fill up the posts sanctioned.